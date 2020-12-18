Gene Simmons’ Wife Warned His Ex Cher to Stay Away From Her Man

Kiss co-founder Gene Simmons is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend, an author, a businessman, and motivational speaker. His embodiment of the Demon was a symbol of the rock star life that defined an era. With that came wild times, groupies, controversy, and the occasional celebrity tryst.

Though Simmons has been with Shannon Tweed for over 30 years, — married since 2011 — he has a romantic past with a handful of famous women, including Diana Ross, Katey Sagal, and Cher.

But even after he and Cher broke things off, there was tension between Tweed and the “Believe” singer. Tweed had to put her foot down.

Gene Simmons and Shannon Tweed attend ‘The Nun’ premiere | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images; Cher at 2020 Billboard Music Awards | Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp





Gene Simmons and Cher fell in love in the ‘70s

Simmons is known for a having a track record with lovers, but when he and Cher got together in the late ’70s, they were open about the nature of their love. At the time, it was different for both of them, and they discussed it in a joint interview with People magazine in 1979.

Cher admitted that their relationship wasn’t completely monogamous — she was ok with Gene fooling around on tour — but described it as “the best relationship I’ve ever had with a human being.”

The couple shared that Simmons had never had a steady girlfriend before her, and the idea of sharing his relationship with the public scared him. But he loved Cher.

“The fans who buy records think it’s horrible. They’re very jealous and possessive, but that’s tough,” Simmons said. “I’m crazy about Cher, nuts about her. She’s my first love. Cher’s an untainted soul who has never done anything bad to anybody,” he declared.

The pair also lived together and her kids like Simmons too. They broke up when the rocker fell for Cher’s friend, Diana Ross.

Cher and musician Gene Simmons attending the premiere of the movie ‘Kramer vs Kramer’, December 1979 | Frank Edwards/Archive Photos/Getty Images

RELATED: Cher Says Her Relationship With Sonny Bono Fell Apart Because He Was a ‘Huge Womanizer’

Simmons married Shannon Tweed

Not long after Simmons and Ross split, he began dating Tweed. In 1989, they welcomed their first child, Nick, and in 1992, had their daughter Sophie. After spending 28 years together, Simmons and Tweed officially tied the knot in 2011.

When the couple had their reality show, Gene Simmons Family Jewels, fans saw some of their relationship drama play out. Simmons’ past sexual liaisons and dating life were sometimes a topic of discussion, but so was his love for his family.

During a 2018 interview with US Weekly, Simmons stated his wife forgave his “trespasses” multiple times throughout their decades-long relationship.

“In the interest of full disclosure, I have been married for more than five or six years. For 29 years … I was a jackass,” he said. In spite of that, they’re still going strong.

Tweed warned Cher to quit reaching out

Years before settling into where they are today, Tweed and Simmons had to confront some external interference, including Cher. During a 2006 interview with Howard Stern, Simmons’ past with Cher came up.

Tweed mentioned that she had to write a note to Cher to tell her to stop reaching out to Simmons. She told the host she did so because the couple’s son accidentally found a letter from Cher to her man. That made her snap. In Tweed’s note to the singer, she warned her to back off.

Simmons chimed in and called Cher “great,” but added he wasn’t sure why she still contacted him more than 20 years after their breakup.