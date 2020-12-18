Freddie Prinze Jr. on the She’s All That remake

Freddie Prinze Jr. was interviewed by Entertainment Tonight about the new He’s All That film, which he will apparently not be returning for. “I am not a part of it, but I have friends who are a part of it,” said Prinze Jr. “My friend, Mark Waters, who directed me in The House of Yes, he’s directing the movie and he’s a wonderful director who is able to get really, really strong performances.”

Not only does Prinze Jr. believe in Waters “a ton,” he also feels great about bringing the concept back. “I think it’s good that they’re remaking it,” Prinze Jr. affirmed. “People forget, I saw on social media somebody wrote, ‘How dare they remake She’s All That?’ I’m like, man, it’s good with me. We were a remake of a remake of a play! Every generation should have their version of art that they connect to.”

And that’s true! As we mentioned earlier, She’s All That shares DNA with the George Bernard Shaw play Pygmalion, which was also adapted into the 1964 musical film called My Fair Lady. Pygmalion itself is a story rooted in Greek Mythology. This is literally a tale that humans have been telling each other in various iterations for thousands of years. Given that long history, it’s hardly a surprise that She’s All That would find itself reworked to the specifications of a new generation. If anything, the surprise is that it’s taken this long.

“It’s for the next generation and we should be excited for that, that a story had that much of an impact that this business thinks they can make money on it again,” says Prinze Jr. “Because at the end of the day it’s show business, and we both know which one of those two words is bigger.” For the record the word he means is “business.”