Frankie Jonas’ TikTok Is Hilarious And Brilliant

Frankie Jonas: known colloquially as “The Bonus Jonas,” aka Nick, Joe, and Kevin’s younger — and exponentially more TikTok-savvy — brother.
Basically, I just need you all to be aware of 1) Frankie in general, and 2) the absolutely stupendous TikTok content he’s been putting out. Rather consistently, I might add…
TL;DR: If your For You Page is lacking funny JoBro-adjacent content, I would highly recommend following Frankie on TikTok. Okay, THE END!!!!!!!
