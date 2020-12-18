Former Palace Press Secretary Says Prince Charles and Princess Diana ‘Couldn’t Keep Their Hands Off Each Other’ After Tying the Knot

Maybe they were in love.

Forget what you heard about Prince Charles and Princess Diana‘s relationship being doomed from the start and that neither were thrilled about the idea of being married to the other. Because now it’s being reported that the pair were so crazy about each other that they “couldn’t keep their hands off one another” after they tied the knot.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana kissing

| David Levenson/Getty Images

When Prince Charles and Princess Diana said ‘I do’

The British prince and Lady Diana Spencer’s nuptials were nothing short of grand. The event was even dubbed the “wedding of the century.”

The ceremony took place on July 29, 1981, at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. The Prince and Princess of Wales said their vows in front of 3,500 invited guests and a global audience of 750 million.

Diana stunned in her gown which featured puffed sleeves, a full skirt, 10,000 pearls, a 25-foot train, and a 153-yard tulle veil. There was Carrickmacross lace attached to the gown that once belonged to Queen Mary.

To go with the dress the princess wore silk shoes covered in 542 sequins and 132 pearls.

Prince Charles kissing Princess Diana’s hand during their honeymoon at Balmoral | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

RELATED: Princess Diana Called Prince Charles By the Wrong Name on Their Wedding Day

They ‘couldn’t keep their hands off each other’ during Australian tour

While the wedding was like something out of a storybook, reports soon surfaced that their marriage was no fairytale. In the years following came leaked intimate phone calls in which the couple are speaking to other people, the bombshell biography Diana: Her True Story, a separation, and two televised interviews in which Charles and Diana each admitted to being unfaithful.

But during Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, the queen’s former press secretary, Dickie Arbiter, told a different story about the couple that most people haven’t heard.

“I remember going on tour just after they got married in 1981 and she was the first Princess of Wales in about 80 years, so it was a big deal,” Arbiter recalled (per the Express). “They couldn’t keep their hands off each other. Charles used to pat her bum regularly. There were times when he would even squeeze it, even in Australia.”

According to Arbiter, “There was a relationship from the beginning. There was genuine love and happiness there.”

Prince Charles kisses his wife, Princess Diana | Georges De Keerle/Getty Images

Why Arbiter wanted to ‘set the record straight’ now

Arbiter felt the need to speak up about this now and as he says “set the record straight” following the season 4 release of The Crown.

The drama details Charles and Diana’s relationship and shows the princess being extremely unhappy in the marriage while Charles carries on an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

The prince and his current wife received so much backlash after the season began streaming on Netflix that they disabled all comments on their Twitter account.

RELATED: Princess Diana’s Former Butler Makes Claim About What She Buried in Kensington Palace Garden, and He’s Not the Only One