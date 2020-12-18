Florida State-Wake Forest game canceled due to COVID-19

The Florida State Seminoles and Wake Forest Demon Deacons won’t be facing off on Saturday, after all.

On Friday, the Atlantic Coast Conference confirmed the cancellation of the game between the two programs because of COVID-19 issues impacting Florida State.

“Earlier today, Florida State informed the conference office of a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing resulting in Florida State having an insufficient number of available offensive linemen as outlined in the ACC Medical Advisory Group’s COVID-19 game discontinuation considerations,” the conference explained.

“We are obviously very disappointed that we will not be able to compete this weekend and honor our outstanding senior class,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said in a prepared statement. “This has been a difficult month for our program, but I am proud of how our student-athletes have persevered through all the adversity that they have faced.”

Wake Forest plans to honor seniors inside Truist Field via a virtual experience on Friday evening.

The Demon Deacons dropped to 4-4 on the season following a loss to the Louisville Cardinals last Saturday but remain eligible for a bowl game. It’s unknown if Wake would accept a postseason bid or opt out as have a handful of schools.

Florida State improved to 3-6 with a victory over the Duke Blue Devils last Saturday. According to David M. Hale of ESPN, the Seminoles won’t play another game this season.