There is a new report that says Tom Cruise is finding himself to be in a pickle. That’s because five staff members have quit his latest movie after his Covid-19 rant went viral. The Hollywood actor “let it rip,” so to speak, on set set workers who apparently broke Covid-19 rules on the set of Mission: Impossible. Sources say that the megastar has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make sure that everyone is following social distancing rules while filming in Britain.

Eyewitnesses say that about 50 members of the staff at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire were left absolutely stunned by Cruise’s outburst. Apparently, two crew members stood less than three feet from each other at a computer screen.

Five Staff Members Quit Tom Cruise’s Movie After Covid-19 Rant Goes Viral

Tom Cruise then made it clear that he was feeling frustrated over the fact that he is doing everything he can to keep filming during the pandemic, despite all of the risks. Cruise can be heard screaming in a secret audio, “If I see you do it again, you’re f—ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f—ing do it again.”

And now it seems as though some staff members have quit the scene. According to the Sun, one source close to the situation said, “The first outburst was big but things haven’t calmed since. Tension has been building for months and this was the final straw. Since it became public there has been more anger and several staff have walked. But Tom just can’t take any more after all the lengths they have gone to just to keep filming at all. He’s upset others aren’t taking it as seriously as him. In the end, he’s the one who carries the can.”

While many people are applauding Tom Cruise for “telling it like it us” and enforcing such strict Covid-19 rules during this deadly pandemic, others disagree. Spencer MacDonald, of entertainment union Bectu, said: “After a very difficult year for freelancers working in the industry the last thing crews deserve is a multi-millionaire Hollywood star screaming abuse and threatening their jobs.”

