First test day three Vodafone Test Series 2020 start time, results, news

We all know this Test match is Virat Kohli’s last in Australia for this tour, but questions have been raised over whether we will see the Indian skipper on Aussie shores ever again.

At 32 years of age, Kohli is closer to end of his career than the beginning, and with the future tour programs up in the air, India could potentially have to wait until 2024 for their next Test tour down under, by which time Kohli would be 36.

In a country where batsmen from the subcontinent have often struggled, Kohli has been prolific throughout his career.

The Indian captain has 1348 runs from 13 Tests down under at an average of 56.16, while also scoring six centuries and four half-centuries in that time.

Kohli’s average in Australia is his best of any country away from home, slightly edging his average of 55.80 in South Africa.

As usual, if India is to amass a daunting second-innings total, Kohli will have to be central to the efforts.

However, his average in the third innings of Test matches has left something to be desired throughout his career.

Kohli has batted 38 times in the third innings of a Test, but averages just 35.57 on such occasions, with just three centuries and six fifties.

Five of Kohli’s third innings digs have come in Australia, where he has particularly struggled, barring the 75 he made in Perth back in 2012. Outside of the Perth half-century, Kohli has scores of 9, 1, 34 and 0.