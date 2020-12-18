FDA says five people in U.S. had allergic reactions after Pfizer shot By

© . Covid-19 vaccines are adminstered at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston
NEW YORK () – Around five recipients of Pfizer Inc (NYSE:) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:)’s COVID-19 vaccine in the United States have had allergic reactions this week, a top U.S. Food and Drug Administration official said on Friday during a press conference.
Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said that a chemical called polyetheylene glycol that is an ingredient in both the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna (NASDAQ:) Inc vaccine authorized on Friday “could be the culprit” causing the reactions.
