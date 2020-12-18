Fans Pissed at Lil Wayne for Allegedly Selling Drake and Nicki Minaj’s Masters

WENN/B.Dowling

In the ‘Bling Bling’ rapper’s former manager’s lawsuit against him, it’s revealed that the Canadian star and the ‘Anaconda’ hitmaker’s masters were sold to Universal Music Group as part of a $100M deal.

Lil Wayne isn’t done taking the heat after coming under fire earlier this year for his public support to Donald Trump. No longer talking about politics, the rapper is now catching flak after it’s reported that he sold Drake and Nicki Minaj‘s masters.

Weezy reportedly sold Young Money’s masters to Universal Music Group for $100 million this summer. In his former manager Ronald E. Sweeney’s multi-million dollar lawsuit against the Young Money CEO filed in California’s Superior Court on December 10, it’s revealed that the rights to some of Drake and Nicki’s records were among those included in the $100M deal last June.

According to Music Business Worldwide, the deal was for Young Money’s entire catalog of masters including Drake and Nicki. In addition to Wayne’s own catalog, the deal reportedly includes Drake’s hit albums such as “Take Care”, “Nothing Was the Same” and “Views”, up until 2018’s “Scorpion”, his last project under Young Money/Cash Money.

As part of the acquisition, UMG reportedly now also owns the rights to Nicki’s albums “Pink Friday”, “The Pinkprint” and “Queen”, as well as her most recent single “Yikes”, which were released under Young Money/Cash Money. Another report, however, claims that the deal likely only includes collaborative joints between Wayne and these artists on Young Money, not their individual catalogs.

After news of the sale Drake and Nicki’s catalogs surfaced, many were pissed at Wayne. “F**king with Trump got Lil Wayne selling Drake and Nicki’s masters,” one person alleged of what led to the “Lollipop” hitmaker made such deal. Another slammed him, “Wayne couldn’t release his own music for years but we’re expected to believe he had full control and ownership of Drake and Nicki’s masters? Give me a f**king break.”

A third person wondered, “Why Wayne aint give Nicki and Drake a chance to buy they own masters.” Someone else listed a number of “HORRENDOUS” things that Weezy has done so far, including “endorsed Trump,” “left by girlfriend,” “plead guilty to a federal gun charge,” “caught with heroin on him,” “sold his masters” and “sued for $20 million by manager.”