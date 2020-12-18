Fans Just Discovered Meghan Markle Was in a Music Video Back in 2012

When Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, married Prince Harry, she was wholly unprepared for what it would be like to enter the British royal family. Though she came with her own celebrity as a well-known actor, her mixed-race heritage and Amercianess immediately made her an outsider.

In fact, critics of Meghan are still trying to throw her Hollywood background in her face. Luckily her fans are always there to uplift her, especially when they unearth gems from her past career, like the music video she was in back in 2012.

Meghan Markle is constantly ridiculed for her past

From attacks about her race to her past work as an actor, nothing Meghan did as a senior working member of the British royal family seemed good enough for the press or the public. When she spoke up about it, she was even criticized for having feelings and told to suck it up.

Deciding that enough was enough, the duchess and Prince Harry left royal life behind. Less than a year after completing their final royal duties, they are already thriving. They are set to launch their Archewell foundation, and they have massive deals with Netflix and Spotify.

However, others can’t seem to move on. They are still calling the duchess everything from a self-centered celebrity to a gold digger.

Meghan Markle doesn’t concern herself with criticism

Thankfully, the duchess has other things to concern herself with. She continues to speak out about her passions and the things she’s gone through, including experiencing a miscarriage this past summer. She’s learned not to be affected by trolls.

“There are always going to be naysayers,” the Duchess of Sussex said during Fortune’s Most Powerful Women virtual summit. “But at the end of the day…you know, I used to have a quote up in my room many, many moons ago, and it resonates now perhaps more than ever when you see the vitriol and noise that can be out in the world. It’s by Georgia O’Keefe, and it’s, ‘I have already settled it for myself so flattery and criticism go down the same drain and I am quite free.’”

She added, “I think it’s very easy to just live with truth and live with authenticity, and that is how I choose to move through the world.”

Meghan Markle was in a music video in 2012

Fans just discovered a music video that Meghan was in with her former Suits castmates back in 2012. She had a cameo in Richard Marx’s “Christmas Spirit” videos with her co-stars Rick Hoffman and Sarah Rafferty.

In the very brief cameo, the duchess is wearing a Santa hat and sitting at a table covered with Christmas decorations. She’s certainly not the only famous face in Marx’s video. In addition to the duchess, Hugh Jackman, Rita Wilson, Olivia Newton-John, and Rachael Ray can also be spotted. You can catch the duchess at the 2:10 mark.

Though Meghan won’t be in any music videos for the holidays this year, Entertainment Tonight is reporting that the Sussexes will be spending a cozy Christmas at home with their son Archie Harrison and Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland.

“The couple will be spending Christmas at home in California quietly with Archie and Doria [Ragland] joining them,” an insider revealed. “Meghan, who is an accomplished cook, will be preparing some of their favorite dishes with Harry and Doria pitching in.”