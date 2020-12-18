Faith Stowers Pleased w/ Bravo For Ditching ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Faith Stowers, the only Black cast member on the Bravo show, Vanderpump Rules, has shared that she is pleased with the network after it was reported that Jax Taylor would not be returning to the show.

