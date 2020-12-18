Faith Stowers Pleased w/ Bravo For Ditching ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor

Faith Stowers, the only Black cast member on the Bravo show, Vanderpump Rules, has shared that she is pleased with the network after it was reported that Jax Taylor would not be returning to the show.

“I mean, honestly, the thing is I’m proud of Bravo because Bravo knew that wasn’t the light they wanted to show,” she told TMZ. “They were standing up against people who are just not a good, right fit for Bravo now.”

FAITH STOWERS ACCUSED CAST MEMBERS OF BEING RACIST

In 2017, Jax took to Twitter to accuse her of committing a crime:

After a fan asked him if Faith would appear on the Bravo show permanently, he wrote, “She’s wanted by the police for grand theft auto and ‘awol’ from military, bad idea to be on a reality show dude.” He added, “Someone’s going to jail.”

He is not the only cast member to try and paint Faith as a criminal. Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute told cops they believed a photo of a suspect looked like her — even though it looked nothing like her. They were both dropped from the show.