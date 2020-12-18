Every Time Billie Eilish Made Her Own Fashion Rules

All in the same year, Billie collected five Grammy Awards including Best New Artist, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

But her voice isn’t the only thing that makes this singer unique. Hoping to make a larger commentary about women’s bodies in the industry, Eilish has made a point to decidedly set her own standards for the apparel she prefers. Consistently sporting baggier streetwear style, the singer carries on a tradition that originated with Black female artists in the 90s, and expands on it in her own way.

The “Bad Guy” artist consistently collabs with iconic fashion brands like Louis Vuitton and Gucci, and is regularly reinventing a new look without fear of what people might think. Her creativity is irrefutable and it makes sense why fans are noticing.

Keep in mind, the singer has accomplished all of this in a few short years. For some of her most iconic looks so far, take a look below to help celebrate 19 years of Billie Eilish.