Erika Jayne Divorcing Tom Girardi Due to Multiple Affairs Despite Sham Accusation

While the pair are accused of faking their split to embezzle money, a source says the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star filed for divorce from the attorney because she believes he cheated on her.

Erika Jayne‘s marriage split is reportedly real, despite claim to the contrary. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is divorcing her husband after learning of his multiple affairs, according to a source.

“The reason [Erika] divorced Tom is because he was cheating on her with multiple women,” the source allegedly close to the couple tells PEOPLE. The source explains that while Erika claims “she’s known about his infidelity for years,” she initially held back from divorcing him because she “wanted to try and save the marriage.”

Erika allegedly had her last straw “when she was performing her last week on Broadway” and “he left her high and dry and was frolicking around town instead of supporting her and attending her shows.” That’s when “she realized she would never be a priority to him and that was her breaking point,” the so-called insider dishes.

“The split was a long time coming,” the source goes on noting, before addressing the embezzlement lawsuit filed against the estranged couple in early December, “The lawsuit just coincided with her decision to leave him.”

News of Erika filing for divorce from Tom surfaced in November. They were later sued by Edelson PC, a class-action firm on behalf of the 2018 Lion Air flight victims, earlier this month for allegedly faking their split as part of the fraud case. Edelson PC claimed their divorce is a “sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom and Erika’s money,” alleging that the pair “are on the verge of financial collapse and locked in a downward spiral of mounting debts and dwindling funds.”

As part of the ongoing case, Tom and his law firm Girardi & Keese are being held in civil contempt and have had their assets frozen by U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin during a court hearing on Monday, December 14.