Eminem Can’t Be Killed in Music Video Released With New Album ‘Music to Be Murdered By: Side B’

Following rumors of the surprise album that circulated last week, the Detroit emcee has debuted the sequel to his January 2020 set with 16 additional tracks.

Eminem is capping off 2020 with a new album. The 15-time Grammy Award winner has surprised fans by dropping new music through “Music to Be Murdered By: Side B”, a follow-up to his eleventh studio album “Music to Be Murdered By” that was released earlier this year in January.

Hitting streaming service at midnight Friday, December 18, the deluxe edition of his most recent LP contains 16 additional tracks. It features Dr. Dre, who appears on “Guns Blazing”, with Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Premier, Skylar Grey and more also making appearance on other tracks off the album. Dre is also reportedly responsible for co-producing “Discombobulated”.

Along with the surprise album, Em has released a music video for one of the new tracks, “Gnat”. The Cole Bennett-directed video has the Detroit emcee playing different characters in different costumes, including one that has him in a hazmat suit.

A real take on the global COVID-19 pandemic, one scene has him in daily outfit while wandering around the street and wearing a face mask, before he’s getting shot. He, however, survives as he’s seen waking up in a corridor despite still sporting a bullet wound on the chest.

On another song titled “Zeus”, Em offers an apology to Rihanna, whom he shaded in a song that leaked in 2019 featuring lyrics about him “siding with Chris Brown” despite having collaborated with the Barbadian songstress in 2010’s hit “Love the Way You Lie” and its sequel “Love the Way You Lie (Part II)”. “And wholeheartedly apologies Rihanna for that song that leaked/ I’m sorry, Rih, it wasn’t meant to cause you grief/ But regardless it was wrong of me,” he raps on “Zeus”.

Em marked the album release with a post on his Instagram page. “Uncle Alfred heard you screaming for more… enjoy Side B,” he wrote along with the album cover art.

Prior to this, the 48-year-old star never addressed rumors about the deluxe edition. Fans, however, got their hope high after Dem Jointz fueled the rumors by revealing the “Music to Be Murdered By: Side B” cover art among several projects he said he worked on this year. “Even Thru The S**t-Storm, Thank God For Another Successful Year!! . . . #ProducedWrittenMixedByDemJointz,” he captioned it.