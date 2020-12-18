Elvis Presley ‘Shoved’ His Girlfriend ‘Up Against the Closet’ When She Confronted Him About His Affair

Much of Elvis Presley’s life continues to fascinate people around the world, and his rocky personal life is something fans still talk a lot about. It was well-known that Presley had relations with many women throughout his life and was not always a faithful person to his lovers. However, when confronted about an affair by one of his girlfriends, Presley reportedly lashed out and “shoved” her “up against the closet.”

Elvis Presley cheated on his then-girlfriend Anita Wood with Priscilla Presley

In 1957, Presley began dating Anita Wood, a Hollywood starlet. Shortly afterwards, Presley was drafted into the military and stationed in West Germany. The couple had talked about love and marriage, and it seemed as if they would continue to be faithful to each other while Presley was away.

However, in West Germany, Presley met and fell in love with a 14-year-old girl named Priscilla. He hung out with her for the duration of his military service.

In 1960, he returned to civilian life in the U.S. and resumed his relationship with Wood.

Elvis Presley was ‘livid’ when Anita Wood confronted him about the affair

According to Express, Wood suspected that Presley might have cheated on her because she had heard rumors about a “sweetheart” in his life. She finally confronted Presley when she found a letter Priscilla had written to him.

“It was pressed in a book in the library outside of his bedroom,” Wood said. “In the letter, it said ‘Please call my dad. I want to come over there and if you call my dad, I know he will let me come, he will listen to you. I miss you’. So when he came in, I said, ‘What is this letter, who is this, this Priscilla, you said she was just a child?’”

As Wood shared, Presley did not react well to the confrontation. She explained, “He got so mad because I found the letter. He took me and he shoved me up against the closet. He was so mad at me, just livid because I had found the letter.”

Later on, Presley tried to downplay his relationship with Priscilla, allegedly telling Wood, “Little, please don’t tell anybody about this. This girl, again, she’s just a child. She’s just a fourteen-year-old child it means absolutely nothing. She just wants to visit, it means nothing.”

Wood and Presley broke up in 1962, and he went on to marry Priscilla in 1967.

Elvis Presley was known to exhibit violent behavior

Perhaps Presley’s reaction to Wood’s confrontation might not come as a shock to some fans. After all, other people have come forward to share that Presley sometimes exhibited violent behavior, especially when under the influence of drugs.

For example, Linda Thompson, who dated Presley for four years in the 1970s, recalled in her 2016 memoir A Little Thing Called Life, that Presley once violently beat up a valet for stealing his personal pictures.

“The chivalrous side of Elvis’s personality, dedicated to protecting a woman’s honor and reputation, was provoked into an incredibly angry, violent reaction,” Thompson wrote. “With several members of his entourage and me watching, Elvis slapped and punched [the] poor [valet] senseless.”

Meanwhile, Presley’s former bodyguard, Sonny West, also talked about an incident in which Presley once “threw a pool cue” at a woman after a game, “striking her in the chest.”