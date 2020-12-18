Dwyane Wade: ‘LaMelo Ball is a problem!’

Charlotte Hornets rookie point guard LaMelo Ball had his best game of the preseason on Thursday in a 123-115 win over the Orlando Magic. Many people took notice, including a former Miami Heat star.
Dwyane Wade couldn’t help but tweet about Ball following his big night, acknowledging that the third-overall pick is going to cause problems for opposing teams this year and throughout his NBA career.
After not scoring a single point in the preseason opener, Ball bounced back with 12 points against the Toronto Raptors on Monday. On Thursday, he notched 18 points, two rebounds and five assists.
In three preseason games, the 19-year-old is averaging 10 points, five rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 31.3% from the field and 33.3% from deep.
The Hornets have one more preseason game against the Magic on Saturday before opening the regular season against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 23.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90