Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shares Touching Tribute To WWE Legend Pat Patterson

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson paid a touching tribute to the late Pat Patterson who passed earlier in the month. Patterson was like a father to Johnson and a dear family friend. What made this particularly painful, was earlier this year in January, Johnson lost his father as well.

In a touching Instagram video, Johnson raises his glass to Patterson, along with a video showcasing the legend singing Frank Sinatra’s ‘My Way’. It’s a great video and a touching tribue. Read Johnson’s caption and use the link below to view the entire video.

“Been reconciling his death for a few weeks now 💔 This past January my father dies unexpectedly and a few weeks ago my father figure dies unexpectedly too. F’n 2020. We all have those defining moments and people in our lives where when we look back and connect all the dots….

that decision or that person was the anchoring factor that set us on that path to where we are today. Pat Patterson was that person to me. This toast is for you Pat..

I love you. I thank you. Now let’s hear, MY WAY one more time.. 🎤🥃 * post script * At the end of this video when Pat is singing MY WAY to all our beloved wrestling legends – many of whom are now in heaven raising hell 😈😇That visual kicked me in the gut.

Very emotional.

As if Pats up there in heaven singing to all of them right now.

My dad included. See you boys down the road 🥃”

Watch the full video here.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shares Touching Tribute To Pat Patterson

Viewers and fans commented on Johnson’s post, “Beautiful tribute. Deep condolences 🙏“, “Man. All love brother! God bless man. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼“, and “Pat meant a lot to the wrestling business. As a fan, I’ll forever be grateful for the wrestlers that he mentored and for the matches that he helped create.”

2020 has been a terrible year, no doubt. Here’s to hoping that 2021 will bring us better tidings with loved ones and we’re able to once again gather with our friends and families in person.

What do you think? Are you a Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson fan? Let us know in the comments below.

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.