Dwayne Haskins to start at QB for Washington as calf strain sidelines Alex Smith

Alex Smith has been ruled out for Washington against the Seahawks in Week 15, with Dwayne Haskins set to take his place at quarterback.

Smith has not practiced this week because of a calf strain suffered in Washington’s 23-15 win over the 49ers last Sunday. His absence means Haskins, who replaced Smith in the second half against San Francisco, will start for the first time since Week 4.

Smith made a remarkable return to the field in October after suffering a life-threatening leg injury in 2018 that required 17 surgeries. He became the starter in Week 10 after Kyle Allen was ruled out for the season and, after suffering defeat to the Lions in that encounter, has been the quarterback for four successive wins.

Rookie running back Antonio Gibson is also doubtful to face the Seahawks with turf toe. Gibson missed the 49ers game.

Washington leads the NFC East with a 6-7 record, though Ron Rivera’s team has leaned predominantly on its defense during its recent winning streak. Washington did not score an offensive touchdown against the 49ers and is averaging just 4.9 yards per offensive play.