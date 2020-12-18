Dream Office REIT December 2020 Monthly Distribution

Article content

TORONTO — DREAM OFFICE REIT (TSX: D.UN) (“Dream Office” or the “Trust”) today announced its December 2020 monthly distribution of 8.333 cents per REIT Unit, Series A ($1.00 annualized). The December distribution will be payable on January 15, 2021 to unitholders of record as at December 31, 2020.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamofficereit.ca.

