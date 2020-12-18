DOJ charges a China-based executive at a US company with disrupting video meetings commemorating Tiananmen Square Massacre; source says the US company is Zoom (Patricia Hurtado/Bloomberg)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Patricia Hurtado / Bloomberg:

DOJ charges a China-based executive at a US company with disrupting video meetings commemorating Tiananmen Square Massacre; source says the US company is Zoom  —  – U.S. says man disrupted 2020 Tiananmen Square commemorations,nbsp; — Employee allegedly provided user information to China

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR