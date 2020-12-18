Does Karlie Kloss Wear Glasses?

Karlie Kloss may have found her way to fame as a model, but during her years in the public eye, she has not been satisfied to stick with just that one kind of success. She has also branched out to become a philanthropist, entrepreneur, and occasionally the subject of controversy. But her many endeavors aren’t the only way Kloss stands out from her peers. She also enhances her look with an accessory that not many stars are confident enough to wear — and in typical Kloss style, she takes it to a whole different level.

A model and more

Kloss is only 28 years old, and she has already assembled an impressive resume. As a successful supermodel, she’s graced the cover of Vogue and walked in runway shows for Oscar de la Renta, Alexander McQueen, Christian Dior, and more. She was a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 2013 until 2015 when she decided to cut ties with the company. She explained that as a feminist, she felt that she could no longer support the image they represent.

This sort of decision is typical for the supermodel, who has a passion for social justice. One of the projects she is involved in is a nonprofit organization she developed in 2015, called Kode With Klossy. The organization seeks to help girls learn how to write computer code and to succeed in the world of tech.

Kloss has run into some controversy over her family connections. She is married to Josh Kushner, the brother of Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared. As a staunch liberal, Kloss has made it clear that she does not hold the same values as the 45th president. In fact, she has said that she supported the Democratic nominee in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

Making glasses look good

The graceful, passionately engaged, self-possessed model might not be the kind of person you think of when imagining people who wear glasses. After all, as Yahoo points out, people often associate glasses with shy, less attractive, nerdy types.

But it would be a mistake to dismiss the idea of glasses as unattractive, especially for someone as gorgeous as Kloss. In fact, she does wear spectacles — and unsurprisingly, she looks stunning in them. In fact, Kloss loves the look of glasses so much that she once partnered with a glasses company to create her own line of sunglasses.

Karlie Kloss and Warby Parker

According to InStyle, in 2014, Kloss teamed up with the glasses manufacturer Warby Parker to design a line of sunglasses. The three styles they came up with were named Julia, Marple, and Clara, and their look was just as feminine as their names. The frames were made of lightweight and durable titanium, and they came in either a gold or silver tone. They had gradient lenses that were available in five different shades.

As fans have come to expect, Kloss’s sunglasses were more than just a fashion statement. Warby Parker recognized the partnership by donating to one of Kloss’s favorite charities, Edible Schoolyard NYC. This non-profit works in public schools to help create gardens where students can learn through hands-on instruction about healthy food and how to prepare it.

Kloss has tried her hand at many businesses through the years, including a recent collaboration with Adidas. But it seems clear that her biggest goal is not merely financial gain, but to make the world a brighter place. So bright, in fact, that you may just need a good pair of sunglasses.