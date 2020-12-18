Derek Carr injury update: Raiders QB injures groin, replaced by Marcus Mariota

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr left Thursday night’s game against the Chargers after injuring his groin on a scramble. Las Vegas coach Jon Gruden told reporters after the game that the injury was “significant.”

Carr began limping as he completed the third-down play late in the first quarter. He then walked to Las Vegas’ locker room as the Raiders kicked a field goal to cut their deficit to 7-3.

With Carr out, backup Marcus Mariota took over the Las Vegas offense. This was Mariota’s first appearance for Las Vegas since signing with the Raiders in the offseason. He spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Titans after being drafted second overall by Tennessee out of Oregon in 2015.

Mariota threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to tight end Darren Waller on his first drive.

Las Vegas first listed Carr as questionable to return but then announced at the start of the third quarter that he was out for the remainder of the game. Carr finished with 3-of-5 passing for 53 yards.

Mariota completed his first five passes and finished the night 17 for 28 for 226 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed times for 88 yards and a score. He led Las Vegas (7-7) to a go-ahead field goal on the first series of overtime, but the Chargers (5-9) responded with a Justin Herbert 1-yard touchdown on a quarterback sneak to win 30-27.