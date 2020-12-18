DeFi boom drives 1200% increase in DApp volume in 2020: Report By Cointelegraph

DeFi boom drives 1200% increase in DApp volume in 2020: Report
DApp transaction volume has topped $270 billion so far in 2020, with 95% of this figure belonging to Ethereum’s DeFi ecosystem, according to DappRadar. That’s an astonishing 1178% increase from last year’s total of $21 billion.
The blockchain data provider revealed the figures in its annual DApp Industry Report today, summarizing the highlights and failures of a record-breaking year for DApp-based economics.
