Amazon is offering the M1-enabled 13-inch MacBook Pro (256GB) for $1,199.99, down from $1,299.00. You’ll see the price reflected at the checkout screen after a $50 coupon is automatically applied.

Note: is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is a match of the previous low price that we’ve seen on this MacBook Pro, and it’s only available in Silver. Due to high demand, the notebook won’t be in stock until January 14, but you can order it today to lock in this sale price.

B,amp;H Photo is matching this price in Space Gray, but the retailer also has low stock and no estimate for when they will start shipping. In terms of the 512GB model, you can save $50 on Amazon.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you’re shopping for a new Apple notebook.

Deals: Get the M1 13-Inch MacBook Pro for $1,199.99 on Amazon ($99 Off)

