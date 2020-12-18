Coinbase says it has confidentially filed for an IPO — Cryptocurrency giant Coinbase announced on Thursday that is has confidentially filed for a public offering, becoming the latest in a parade of high-profile startups to pursue an IPO in 2020. — Founded in 2012 as a simple way for consumers …
dating app Bumble has filed confidentially for an IPO, with plans for a listing around Valentine’s Day (Katie Roof/Bloomberg)
Coinbase says it has confidentially filed for an IPO — Cryptocurrency giant Coinbase announced on Thursday that is has confidentially filed for a public offering, becoming the latest in a parade of high-profile startups to pursue an IPO in 2020. — Founded in 2012 as a simple way for consumers …