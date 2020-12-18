Danica McKellar Expertly Sums Up Why We Love Hallmark Christmas Movies

“I mean, I would totally be down for it, but these stories are all very similar,” Danica explained. “It’s a romantic comedy and you’re watching one woman’s journey through finding love again when it seems like it’s too late for her.”

The star continued, “Let’s face it, none of us are 20 years old. And so it’s great, you’re a woman who’s got a career, you’re well established, but gosh, you just never quite found love. And so these movies provide hope, and it’s a fantasy, right? It’s a fantasy of what life could still be. It’s just—I love it.”

We couldn’t have put it better ourselves!