Cyberpunk 2077 review: So punk it doesn’t even work

To be fair, the passion its creators have for cyberpunk fiction is plainly evident.

Though technically based on a tabletop role-playing game, Cyberpunk 2077 draws inspiration from a huge array of works, ranging from films like Blade Runner and Strange Days to the writings of giants of the genre like William Gibson and Neal Stephenson. It examines the effects of technology run rampant on our culture and biology, asks inevitable Ship of Theseus-style questions about identity, invests the whole experience with a rebellious don’t-trust-the-suits vibe, and then wraps it all up in neon lights, punk rock styles, and angular brutalist architecture.

Put simply, it feels the way cyberpunk should.

It also spends heavily on story and character development. The hero, a mercenary named V whose appearance can be customized all the way down to specific genitalia details (I do not kid), has to deal with some mind-bending personal problems — not least of which is a weird sort of cyber-schizophrenia the cure to which may involve death — and we’re provided a good look into her psychology in the process. Her journey through the dark, dystopian streets of Night City, from up and coming merc to potential force for change, is well worth observing.

Even more interesting are many of the characters she meets, ranging from a barmaid-cum-death racer and a prostitute whose “doll” implants make her an irresistible plaything for clients, to a disillusioned corporate bodyguard and a “ripperdoc” with big muscles and a heart of gold. With the help of some sharp writing and meticulous motion capturing, these characters feel real. We want to get to know them, and we appreciate their friendship.