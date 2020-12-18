Crypto on the rise, Big Tech on notice, Dec. 11–18 By Cointelegraph

Law Decoded: Crypto on the rise, Big Tech on notice, Dec. 11–18



Every Friday, Law Decoded delivers analysis on the week’s critical stories in the realms of policy, regulation and law. Law Decoded will be going on a break next week for the holidays but will return in the new year.

Editor’s note

As the holidays loom, has been shattering all-time highs. For reasons why, consult Cointelegraph’s markets coverage. I honestly never know. Maybe with the act of Christmas shopping taking place behind the computer, people have turned to Coinbase instead of Amazon (NASDAQ:). Or maybe the threat of the Treasury demanding reports from exchanges interacting with self-hosted wallets has people trying to move as much fiat into crypto and then off of exchanges as possible.

Coinbase leads the charge to go public

Not quite the Sheriff of Nottingham: Robinhood in trouble with securities regulators

Federal Trade Commission wants answers from social media heavy hitters

Further reads

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph