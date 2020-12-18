Craig Conover Calls Patricia Altschul a ‘Catty Little Child’ For Alleged Jealousy

Craig Conover and Patricia Altschul of Southern Charm are in a feud no one saw coming. Both Bravo personalities have a business selling home decor, using their fame on the show to make a business. Conover released a line of decorative pillows and he claims that Altschul might be “jealous” of his newfound success. Things heated up when Conover made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live and really gave his thoughts on his co-star.

Why did Craig Conover insult Patricia Altschul?

Altschul has a home decor line where she also carries decorative pillows. After years of not finding his drive in life, Conover finally settled for sewing. His newfound passion caused problems in his relationship at the time as he didn’t have a clear direction. However, Conover always believed in himself and knew that he could make a living out of sewing.

That’s how Sewing Down South began and over the past year he has found success. Conover was even featured on the Home Shopping Network to sell his pillows, something that might have made Altschul a little jealous.

During this season of Southern Charm, viewers were able to see Conover appear on HSN and Altschul throw a little shade at him. When Conover made an appearance on WWHL he really let out his feelings about Altschul.

“Sewing Down South is doing very well and I root for everyone but I think Patricia’s jealousy is set in,” Conover said on the WWHL: After Show. “I don’t think she ever thought we were going to be this successful. And I don’t know why she turned into a catty little child about it. Our pillows are nothing alike. Hers are made in China, ours are made right here in the USA.”

Craig Conover talks former cast members

Southern Charm Season 7 saw the exits of Cameran Eubanks, Naomie Olindo, and Chelsea Meissner from the show. However, two new cast members joined the Bravo series, which Conover really enjoys.

“The people that joined this year did a really good job. And by doing a good job, all that consisted of was being herself and saying what you would usually say even if the cameras weren’t there,” Conover told Decider about Leva Bonaparte. “You’re not performing, you’re just being transparent. I think in the past few years, we’ve been lacking that with the girls.”

Conover was seemingly throwing shade at Meissner and his ex-girlfriend Olindo. The entrepreneur has been transparent during his time on the Bravo series and he expects his co-stars to be the same.

“If I’m being honest, I don’t think they were being that transparent, all of them,” Conover added. “This year, they are. And it’s great. Leva and I have known each other for 10 years, and I joined her and her husband’s restaurant group last year. It was fun having her. She’s got a lot of opinions and isn’t scared to say them. It was a fun surprise, to be around someone who was speaking their mind.”

The season currently airing on Bravo was also shot during the coronavirus pandemic, which represented a new challenge for the TV personalities.

“It was interesting to be part of an industry that has never really slowed or shut down production whether it’s scripted, unscripted, all different facets of productions all came to a standstill,” Conover told Page Six.

“I think it is exciting in a way that, you know, it’s still Southern Charm how you guys know it, but it’s something new and different again, which I feel like every year somehow with our group of friends, just there’s something a little wild and crazy and different,” Conover added.

Southern Charm airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.