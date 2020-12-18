‘Cowardly’ NFL star Marcus Peters denies spitting incident after vision emerges

If someone felt the need to spit on another human being, then wouldn’t it be a more satisfying exercise to do it directly in their face?

That’s the unfortunate question Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry had to contend with after vision emerged of Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters appearing to spit at him at the end of the first quarter the Browns’ 47-42 loss to the Ravens on Tuesday AEDT. Considering the NFL has COVID-19 protocols in place, the act could be considered even more disrespectful.

“He’s a coward,” Landry said. “I think he knew that maybe behind my back, he would do things like that, but to my face, he wouldn’t. Now, everyone knows what type of player he is, type of person he is.

“I don’t think about it as protocol or anything like that. Again, you wait until I turn around and do something like that, do it to my face. Be a man about if you’re going to do something like that. I don’t know about protocols, but if there is a protocol about being a man, that sure ain’t it right there.”

The league is yet to respond to the incident but it’s set to light the fuse if the Browns and Ravens meet again in the playoffs. Landry said he will definitely let Peters know he’s out there when they meet again.

“I won’t lose sleep, but definitely going to make it another game to remember,” he said.

Landry added that he wasn’t aware of the incident immediately following the clash, but “I saw the video after the game”.

The wide-receiver confirmed the two exchanged some trash talk during the match but nothing out of the ordinary.

“Yeah, I mean, we talked a little bit but for the most part, again, nothing that I lost sleep over, you know what I mean?” he said. “At the end of the day he took it to a disrespectful point. Again, like I say, we’ll see what happens from here.”

Marcus Peters of the Ravens. (Getty)

Peters was also seen on Instagram live the day after the game calling Landry and teammte Odell Beckham Jr. “homegirls.”

“She (Landry) was upset because the other homegirl couldn’t really end up making it right now, because my dog is hurt,” Peters said. “We understand that and I respect that. But the one homegirl that was out there just needs to shut the f— up until she gets back.”

When the allegations emerged today Peters released a statement denying he spat intentionally at Landry.