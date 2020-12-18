COVID-19: Why hasn’t Italy decided its Christmas lockdown strategy yet?

The debate on whether to impose a full-scale lockdown in Italy this Christmas is still open – with only days left to go.

This week, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has been holding meetings with health experts, various party members and local governors to discuss which measures to impose.

Governors and experts are setting their sights on a nationwide lockdown to avoid mistakes made over summer; however, Conte is approaching this idea with caution due to economic implications.

Many options are still on the table, but so far, the most likely scenario would be two short lockdowns introduced at different times.

The first would happen between December and 27, and the second from December 31 to January 3.

Italy is currently Europe’s worst-hit country in terms of COVID-19 deaths, accounting for more than 67,800 fatalities.

