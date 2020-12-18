Counting down the highlights and lowlights in tech of 2020

Ready for 2021? As you track the milestones leading up to the end of this terrible year, here’s one: This is the last Data Sheet for 2020, as we are not publishing for the next two weeks. I’ll be recharging during a stirring staycation in Boston with immediate family and our snow-loving dog Luna:

But before you go, here are some highlights of the newsletter this year.

Among the five most-read essays by Data Sheet subscribers was Danielle’s piece about Netflix capturing the most Oscar nominations (spoiler alert: It only won two. Laura Dern in Marriage Story won best supporting actress and American Factory was the best documentary).

Robert had two, the top two overall, in fact. His piece about the hacking of Jeff Bezos’ phone was exceeded only by his piece about Iran’s cyberattack capabilities in the wake of the U.S. drone strike killing Qassem Suleimani.

Rounding out the top five were a piece I wrote about Sony’s buzzy but unreal electric car (“a car no one will ever drive”) and a pretty tough assessment of Ginni Rometty’s tenure at IBM.

All of our essays were greatly improved by our newsletter editor Karen Yuan, who’s especially clever at writing the subject lines. Data Sheet readers seemed most eager to read the newsletter in the beginning of the year, before the whole COVID thing, which was when Adam was working on his San Francisco feature story.

We also post every newsletter on .com and the most popular issues among web readers were quite different. Adam snagged three of the top five with his essays about the pandemic’s economic damage, Amazon’s policy of selling anti-vaccine books, and an explanation of scooter startup Bird’s $2.5 billion valuation. Only two essays did better than those on the web. My August piece about MIT’s deep-fake moon landing speech and Robert’s recent scoop that well-known investor Keith Rabois was abandoning the Bay Area.

The newsletter is also about bringing you the must-reads across the tech landscape. Here are the five most-read links of the year:

Coronavirus: The Black Swan of 2020 (Sequoia)

Technology and the Covid Pandemic (Mauro F. Guillén)

23 minutes with Peloton’s Robin Arzón

’s 2020 40 Under 40 list

Elon Musk, Blasting Off in Domestic Bliss (Maureen Dowd)

And we always try to leave you with something a little fun at the end of the newsletter. The favorite of the year in that department was this amazing video put together at the Juilliard School when the pandemic was just getting started. Here’s to a 2021 filled with more brilliant music! See you next year.

Aaron Pressman

@ampressman

[email protected]