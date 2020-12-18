COMING TO AMERICA 2 Reviews Leak, And It’s Bad: ‘Worst Movie I Ever Saw’!!

The hype behind the new movie Coming To America 2 is growing, but not all of the hype is good. A few people claiming to have seen the movie early, are saying that it is truly AWFUL.

Here’s the official plot of the movie, from IMDb.

The plot follows former Prince Akeem who is set to become King of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America – a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle. Honoring his father’s dying wish to groom this son as the crowned prince, Akeem and Semmi set off to America.

The movie stars many of the actors from he first movie, including Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Amos, James Earl Jones and Shari Headley. Also added to the cast are Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, and Wesley Snipes.

It looks good right . . . well NOT ACCORDING to two people who got to see an early screening of the film.

Here’s what one told :

I was so excited to see the movie. When I watched it I couldn’t help saying ‘what the f**k’ at least 100 times. It’s not just a bad movie, it may be the worst movie I’ve ever seen.”

That person is not alone. Here’s what another told us:

Awful movie. It’s going to end up being meme’s made about how bad it is.

The movie was initially scheduled to be released in theaters. But a few months ago, the producers switched gears, and decided to have it stream on Amazon Prime in March.

They’re re-ediitng the movie as we speak. Hopefully that can make it better . . .