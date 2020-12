Coles has issued a recall for a spread that may contain traces of peanuts .

The warning for the 250 gram Wellness Road ABC Spread has been issued Australia wide.

It has been available for sale at Coles Supermarkets and Coles Online nationally.

Coles Wellness Road ABC Spread (Supplied)

The supermarket is warning customers who have a peanut allergy or intolerance to not consume the product.