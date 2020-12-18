CoinEx Celebrates Third Anniversary With Overall System and Product Upgrade

Article content continued

“For the past three years, CoinEx has proved itself to be a reliable trading platform with its safe and stable product,” said Haipo Yang, Founder and CEO of CoinEx. “In the future, CoinEx will continue its focus on providing innovative digital assets and perfect product experiences to our users.”

CoinEx looks forward to many more anniversary celebrations in the future, as its footprint continues to grow as a leader in this industry. With nearly one million users around the world, CoinEx will continue its efforts in brand building, overseas expansion, ecological construction and product upgrades, contributing to the healthy development of the industry.

The third anniversary celebration officially kicks off today with different activities and multiple benefits, and will continue throughout December. For more details, please visit CoinEx’s official website: www.coinex.com .

About CoinEx

As a global and professional cryptocurrency exchange service provider, CoinEx was founded in December 2017 with Bitmain-led investment. It is a subsidiary brand of the ViaBTC Group, which owns the fifth largest BTC mining pool and is also the largest BCH mining pool in the world.

CoinEx supports spot, perpetual contract, and other derivatives trading. Its service reaches global users in nearly 100 countries/regions with various languages available, such as Chinese, English, Korean and Russian.

