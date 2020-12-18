Christian Bale Famously Lost His Temper on the Set of a ‘Terminator’ Movie

Christian Bale is an award-winning actor who has starred in several hit movies. Many fans know him as Batman from Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. Plus, Bale almost became the face of James Bond but turned down the role out of disinterest. But Bale is known for more than just his roles. While on set for Terminator Salvation, Bale infamously lost his temper.

Sibi Blazic and Christian Bale arrive at the premiere of the Warner Bros. movie Terminator Salvation. | Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

Christian Bale is committed to his roles

Bale began acting when he was a child. He landed a role in Steven Spielberg’s film Empire of the Sun, and his performance earned him a Young Artist Award. In the ’90s, he starred in the Disney musical Newsies.

As he got older, Bale gained recognition for his roles in popular films, such as American Psycho. DC Comics fans likely remember him from the Dark Knight trilogy, where he became the face of the iconic superhero, Batman. Bale also played John Carter in Terminator Salvation.

Bale is known for really getting into his roles. His dedication to the craft has led to him going to extremes to change his body. For example, the actor once dropped over 50 pounds for his role in The Machinist. In preparation for Vice, Bale gained about 40 pounds. He also shaved his head and bleached his eyebrows.

Christian Bale went on a rant on the set of ‘Terminator Salvation’

Filming often is a stressful experience with all the moving pieces of the cast and crew. And because Bale tends to be very serious about his performances, it comes as no surprise that there has been tension when a moment got ruined.

On the set of Terminator Salvation, he angrily lectured the director of photography, Shane Hurlbut. The audio of the event got recorded, and it is available on YouTube. Viewers can hear Bale and a couple of other people, including the associate producer.

According to Access, Hurlbut liked to tweak his lights even while the camera was rolling. He walked onto the set multiple times, which Bale warned him not to do. During the most emotional scene of the film, Hurlbut’s distraction set off the actor.

“I’m trying to f****** do a scene here, and I’m going, ‘Why the f*** is Shane walking in there? What is he doing there?’ Do you understand my mind is not in the scene if you’re doing that?” Bale is heard saying.

The outburst hasn’t hurt Christian Bale’s star power

Some people might think Bale is intense and unpleasant to work with after hearing his rant. However, despite the audio going viral on the internet, it did not have a negative impact on his career.

The actor reportedly had politely asked Hurlbut to stop checking the light while filming multiple times, a source told Access. And director Michael Bay chimed in, saying people are allowed to have “blow-ups on set” due to filmmaking being a tense process.

Since Terminator Salvation, Bale has gone on to star in other high-grossing films, such as The Fighter and American Hustle. The star won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for The Fighter, and Vice earned him his fourth nomination. His most recent net worth is estimated to be $80 million.