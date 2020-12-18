Chris Samuels Allegedly ‘Verbally Assaulted’ Charrisse Jackson Jordan in Safeway Store

During the first part of The Real Housewives of Potomac season 5 reunion, Monique Samuels dropped a bombshell on Gizelle Bryant when she read messages exchanged between her rekindled love Jamal and a woman he allegedly dated while in a relationship with his ex-wife.

In response, the Atlanta-based pastor blasted Samuels by implying her husband Chris had CTE and anger issues. Jamal also claimed he “verbally assaulted” a woman at a grocery store. Reportedly, the lady was Charrisse Jackson Jordan, an original housewife the Samuels believe played a part in spreading rumors about their family.

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' — Pictured: (l-r) Chris Samuels, Monique Samuels

Charrisse Jackson Jordan allegedly facilitated rumors about the Samuels

For the first two seasons of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Charrisse Jackson Jordan participated as a central cast member. Friendly with Monique Samuels as the two ran in similar circles due to their spouses’ involvement in professional athletics, Jordan introduced the latter to the other housewives who eventually became a full-time cast member.

However, Jordan downgraded to a friend of the show for the following season and entirely missed the fourth before making a few appearances during the fifth season.

I am so happy that @iammrssamuels is no longer crying about her bird running away and has gone on Live to talk about me. I’m not thinking about you or your lies boo. You’ll fool some but the truth always prevails . @BravoTV — Charrisse Jordan (@CharrisseJordan) August 10, 2020

According to Samuels, sometime before season 5 began filming, her former friend reached out to Candiace Dillard for Jordan’s phone number. Dillard gave it to her, and Samuels claims the ex-associate and Jordan decided to create a story about the Not For Lazy Moms owner to get on the show.

The podcast host also stated the two met with Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon and conspired to spread a rumor that Samuels’ youngest child belonged to her trainer, not her husband.

Chris Samuels previously responded to the paternity accusations

When Dillard invited Jordan to her anniversary party, which took place during the premiere episode of RHOP season 5, Samuels became irritated but didn’t explicitly explain why.

According to the podcast host, she, Ashley Darby, and Karen Huger refused to speak about the rumor because they didn’t want to give it any attention. However, Bryant addressed it in her confessional and referred to Samuels’ husband, Chris, as “big boy,” upsetting the couple.

Additionally, Dillard broadcasted live on Instagram and denied having anything to do with the rumor, although she did admit to connecting the former friend with Jordan. Therefore, the Samuels went on Instagram to address the “foul” rumors.

In the Aug. 2020 video, the former NFL player noted he didn’t “appreciate” the other housewives “plotting” to ruin his family. He also claimed he knows “a lot of ugly mess” they haven’t gotten into but hasn’t said anything out of respect. Finally, Chris stated he would “stomp the s**t” out of the ladies for spreading the rumors if they were men.

Samuels allegedly “verbally assaulted” Jordan in a store

Following the conclusion of season 5, Samuels showed up to the reunion with a binder containing receipts, or salacious information, about all her co-stars.

During the first part, she called out Bryant for allegedly faking her rekindled romance with ex-husband Jamal by reading text messages aloud exchanged between him and a woman Samuels believes he dated while in a relationship with Bryant.

In these messages, Jamal seemingly admitted to faking the romance for a storyline. Therefore, the Atlanta-based pastor responded in an Instagram Live, in which he blasted the couple and claimed Chris had degenerative brain disease commonly found in athletes, CTE.

Jamal also accused the former NFL player of having anger issues and “verbally assaulting” a woman in the grocery store, Safeway. While he didn’t name the person, several bloggers have claimed it was Jordan. The former OG housewife has yet to respond, confirming or denying the situation.

