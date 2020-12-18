Chris Pine Stunned By Harry Styles While Filming On Set

“He’s off-the-charts cool.”
From his One Direction days to his solo music career, Harry Styles has gained many fans over the years — and Chris Pine is one of them.
Chris Pine, Harry Styles, and Florence Pugh star in the upcoming Don’t Worry Darling, a psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde. Production for the movie began in October this year, and in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chris talked about what it’s been like to work with them.
Not surprisingly, Chris had high praise for his Don’t Worry Darling costars. Chris previously starred with Florence in the 2018 movie Outlaw King, and had great things to say about his second time working with her: “Florence is an incredible actress. I can’t speak more highly of her.”
“Every time I work with her, I say, ‘I have to meet your parents, because however they raised you, they should be teaching seminars.'”
Chris also didn’t hold back praise when it came to Harry: “Harry Styles is an absolute delight. He’s one of the most professional people I’ve ever met.”
“Couldn’t be kinder, more gracious. I mean, really, I was stunned by this kid. He’s off-the-charts cool.”
I don’t blame Chris Pine for being stunned by Harry Styles and how cool he is. I mean, let’s not forget this dapper suit he was wearing while filming on set:
In general, fans are very much looking forward to Don’t Worry Darling — there’s a lot to be excited about:
Chris seemed pretty excited about the new movie as well: “It’s a great cast. You know, life is short. So hopefully you get a chance to make good art with people you really enjoy, and I’ve been really, really lucky in that regard,” he said.
With such an all-star cast — and Harry Styles particularly impressing Chris Pine a whole lot — I know I can’t wait for Don’t Worry Darling to be released!
You can watch Chris Pine’s full interview on Entertainment Tonight here.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!