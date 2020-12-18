Chris Harrison Teases 2 ‘Bachelorette’ Cast Members for ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7

As The Bachelorette Season 16 winds down, viewers are hopeful Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ suitors will return for Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. There’s no denying many contestants have emerged as fan-favorites. So who might show up on the beach in Mexico? Recently, host Chris Harrison hinted two Bachelorette cast members could appear on Bachelor in Paradise in 2021.

Chris Harrison hints Noah Erb and Bennett Jordan could be cast in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7

In an interview with Access from December 2020, Chris Harrison was asked about the Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 cast. Of course, the host wasn’t able to confirm any Bachelor Nation alum. But even so, he suggested that Noah Erb and Bennett Jordan could have a spot in Mexico when the time comes.

“Casa de Bennett is already being built,” Harrison said. “Obviously, we’re going to put Noah in a trailer out back.”

As you may remember, Bennett and Noah caused quite the stir on The Bachelorette Season 16. The spat between the two villains caused Adams to hold a two-on-one date. But regardless, both cast members were eventually sent home. Now, it seems the drama may continue on BIP.

What the ‘Bachelorette’ Season 16 cast says about ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7

While Harrison hinted Noah and Bennett may reunite on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, the decision is ultimately up to the contestants. But when speaking with Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Noah already revealed he’d be willing to appear on the summer spinoff.

“I think Paradise would be wild,” Noah said, adding that he initially didn’t want to return because of his poor edit. “I realize now that it’s all just part of how it was. My personality itself got me in trouble. They can only show so much. So I took it with stride. My family and friends are super supportive. So I think I would do [Bachelor in Paradise], yeah.”

Meanwhile, other Bachelorette Season 16 fan-favorites have spoken up about Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. Following their eliminations, both Riley Christian and Kenny Braasch hinted they’d be willing to join the spinoff series during separate interviews on Bachelor Happy Hour.

“I like the beach,” Riley said in the Dec. 15 episode. “It’s something I would consider. Why not? I’m still single. I still need a wife, still want my two daughters. … If the beach is still open, we can start talking about that.”

Meanwhile, Bachelorette contestants such as Joe Park and Blake Moynes revealed they are open to BIP. However, they’re still looking for their special someone outside of The Bachelor bubble.

“I really hope I’m not single by the time that rolls around,” Joe said on the Viall Files podcast in November 2020. “I hope I find somebody, something meaningful, to be honest with you.”

Then Blake told Extra in December, “I’m looking for somebody. If that happens before Paradise comes, great. If not, you could probably find me on the beach.”

Chris Harrison opens up about the future of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ in 2021

Whether The Bachelorette Season 16 cast shows up on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, it’s clear the producers will already have plenty of suitors to choose from. Still speaking with Access, Harrison reminded fans that the next season of BIP will likely include contestants from four different seasons.

“The funny thing is we have this embarrassment of riches of seasons,” Harrison said. “We’re gonna have Peter [Weber’s] season and Matt James’ season. We’re gonna have Clare and Tayshia’s season, and we’re going to have another season of The Bachelorette. So we’re gonna have four seasons to pick from. We’re gonna have some all-stars that are sitting on the bench.”

Meanwhile, Harrison confirmed the future of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 depends on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In case you didn’t know, the season was canceled for 2020. But Harrison is hopeful the summer spinoff will get to film in 2021.

“Right now, production-wise, we’re hopeful,” Harrison said. “We’re sitting like everybody else in the world, praying this vaccine works, praying this vaccine changes everything about how we’re living. If that is the case, we’ll get back on schedule.”

He continued, “The Bachelorette is coming up next, then Paradise. The good news is that Paradise isn’t until the summer anyway. So we have some time. Hopefully, mid-spring-late-spring, we can all go back to making silly decisions on a beach in Mexico.”

