Chord Overstreet Allegedly Dating Camelia Somers After Attending Her Birthday

The former ‘Glee’ actor has been romantically linked to Suzanne Somers’ granddaughter Camelia after he was spotted enjoying a dinner to celebrate her birthday with her family.

Chord Overstreet is reportedly dating actress Camelia Somers.

The 31-year-old former “Glee” actor made an appearance in “The Bold and the Beautiful” star’s recent birthday post on her Instagram page and has since been romantically linked, according to People.

In the video and photo post, Chord and Camelia are snapped with her parents, Bruce Somers, Jr. and Caroline Somers, among others. The rumoured couple were seated next to one another at the head of the table.

“FEELING SO LOVED,” wrote Charlotte, who is the granddaughter of actress Suzanne Somers.

Chord was last linked to actress Emma Watson in 2018.

He rarely talked about his relationships but once revealed what he looked for in a girl. “I would say somebody that’s sweet,” he said. “I feel like I’m a sensitive, sweet, heart-on-my-sleeve type guy. I think it can only work if you have somebody that reciprocates that. As a young man, sometimes you tend to go for people that are completely the opposite. That’s what’s interesting. I write about that stuff.”

Chord Overstreet has been focusing on his music career in the last few years. He released his debut single in 2016 and opened for Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas. He recently released a new mini album called “Hold On”.

He claimed “Hold On” was inspired by a tumultuous relationship he once had in the past. “The inspiration behind ‘Hold On’ is just the experience I’ve had [with] relationships,” he opened up. “I’d been through a rough relationship that had its ups and downs – it was kinda crazy, back and forth. I feel like a lot of people have gone through that, and the picture that I wanted to paint was the unconditional love that person, even though something may end, it’s always kind of haunting you a little bit.”