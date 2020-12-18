Cheetahs have stopped using uncertainty as excuse for poor Currie Cup form

The Cheetahs have specifically focused on improving their mental state going into a vital Currie Cup meeting with the Pumas.

Head coach Hawies Fourie believes the players have started using the uncertainty over the team’s future as an excuse for underperforming the past few weeks.

He also noted that the team’s on-field discipline might actually have more mitigating factors than initially thought.

The Cheetahs are banking on newfound mental steel to keep their Currie Cup playoff hopes alive when they take on the Pumas in Nelspruit on Friday evening.

Hawies Fourie, the central franchise’s head coach, revealed this week that a huge emphasis has been placed on improving morale following last week’s demoralising loss to the Lions.

Despite bullishness from the boardroom, Fourie admitted that his troops have started to use the uncertainty over the team’s future as an excuse for their waning form.

Teams: Pumas 15 Tapiwa Mafura, 14 Etienne Taljaard, 13 Erich Cronje, 12 Ali Mgijima, 11 Luther Obi, 10 Devon Williams, 9 Chriswill September, 8 Willie Engelbrecht, 7 Phumzile Maqondwana, 6 Daniel Maartins, 5 Pieter Jansen van Vuuren (captain), 4 Le Roux Roets, 3 Ignatius Prinsloo, 2 Simon Westraadt, 1 Morgan Naude. Substitutes: 16 Abraham le Roux, 17 Dewalt Maritz, 18 Wikus Groenewald, 19 Darrien Landsberg, 20 Ewart Potgieter, 21 Ginter Smuts, 22 Tiaan Botes, 23 Wayne van der Bank Cheetahs 15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Duncan Saal, 13 Dries Swanepoel, 12 Howard Mnisi, 11 William Small-Smith, 10 Frans Steyn, 9 Ruben de Haas, 8 Jeandre Rudolph, 7 Aidon Davis, 6 Andisa Ntsila, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Carl Wagner (captain), 3 Khutha Mchunu, 2 Marnus van der Merwe, 1 Boan Venter Substitutes: 16 Louis van der Westhuizen, 17 Cameron Dawson, 18 Erich de Jager, 19 Oupa Mohoje, 20 Chris Massyn, 21 Tian Meyer, 22 Reinhardt Fortuin, 23 Rhyno Smith

“We focused a lot on our mental state this past week,” he said.

“I got the feeling that we started to use all the negativity and uncertainty over what lies ahead as a reason for under-performing.

“We spoke at length about that and I believe we’re now on the same wavelength. We’re all aware that we need to take accountability for our performances.”

Promisingly for the Free Staters, that was apparently evident at their training sessions.

“We had a really good week, everyone’s bought into what we discussed and I can see more purpose in how the players trained,” said Fourie.

“I’m very excited to see how we play in the Lowveld.”

Fourie’s frank admission last weekend that on-field discipline continues to plague his charges’ progress has naturally led to a lot of interest about what the coaching staff is doing to address the problem.

However, it would seem that some analysis and introspection has led to the Cheetahs mentor softening his stance.

“I understand why there’s been a lot of talk about our discipline,” said Fourie.

“But it’s a difficult thing to answer because not all penalties are the same. When a scrum collapses, it’s essentially about what the referee’s view of it was. That’s not a single player’s fault, that’s a team putting pressure on another one.

“Of course we want to ensure that our penalty count improves from now on, but perspective is required. We only conceded one more penalty than the Lions last week, but because we were put under pressure, we were labelled as the undisciplined team.

“We need to make sure we have more possession and territory than we had last week.”

Kick-off in Nelspruit is at 19:00 on Friday.