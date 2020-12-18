‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Pleads Not Guilty To 7 Charges In Child Sex Abuse Case Case

Bradley Lamb
Jerry Harris, one of the stars of the Netflix show Cheer, has pleaded not guilty to four counts of sexual exploitation of children, one count of enticement, one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of travel with the intent to engage in an illicit sexual contact with a minor.

