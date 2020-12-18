Charli D’Amelio Got Candid About Going To Therapy

“No matter how many followers or how many friends, I’ve never felt as alone as I do.”
Since skyrocketing to fame this year, TikTok superstar Charli D’Amelio has been the subject of intense online bullying. So much so that she says she’s had to seek therapy.
Charli recently sat down with fellow TikTok star Avani Gregg on Avani’s messenger show Here For It for a candid conversation about cyber bullying, and things got pretty deep.
At just 16, the dancer and influencer has faced everything from people making fun of her physical appearance to actual death threats. And it all started even before she was famous.
Charli says she used to cope with the anxiety by holding all of her feelings inside until she had a breakdown.
When she tried therapy for the first time, she hated the experience and stopped going. But thankfully, she gave it another shot a month ago and it’s made a huge difference.
“I think it’s accepting that you’re not okay. It took me a while. I was always like, ‘You were never really bullied. You’re not depressed.’ You can’t discredit your emotions just because you’re happy sometimes.”
Charli added that even if you think you’re doing great that it doesn’t hurt to talk to someone.
Charli and Avani also spoke with therapist Kati Morton, who explained how she helps patients who have experienced bullying.
If you or anyone in your life is experiencing bullying and needs help, check out STOMP Out Bullying for resources.
You can watch Charli and Avani’s full conversation on Here For It below:
