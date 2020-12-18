Chargers’ Herbert: ‘Pretty crazy’ to face Raiders’ Mariota

A pair of former Oregon Ducks took the field on Thursday when the Los Angeles Chargers met the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, who grew up in Eugene, Ore., never thought he’d play against his favorite quarterback, Marcus Mariota, this season, for a multitude of reasons. Both signal-callers were supposed to be backups this season, but Herbert got the call when Tyrod Taylor punctured his lung. Mariota, meanwhile, was elevated during Thursday’s game after Derek Carr exited with a groin injury.

Herbert got the 30-27 win in overtime on a quarterback sneak touchdown and reflected on the experience of playing Mariota after the game.

“Pretty crazy experience,” Herbert said, according to Gilbert Manzano of the Los Angeles Daily News. “I grew up watching Marcus. He was my favorite player. Just being from Eugene, I knew that program so well. To be able to play a couple games against him, it’s been really cool just to see him out on the field. It’s everything I’ve ever wanted.”

Mariota played three seasons at Oregon from 2012-14, completing 66.8% of his passes for 10,796 yards and 105 touchdowns against 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 2,237 yards and 29 touchdowns in that span.

The former second-overall pick owns a number of records at Oregon, including career total offensive yards (13,089), career passing yards (10,796), career passing touchdowns (105), single-season passing yards (4,454), single-season passing touchdowns (42) and single-game passing touchdowns (6).

It’s no surprise Herbert grew up idolizing Mariota — he was fantastic for the Ducks. However, the 22-year-old also made a name for himself at the school. In four seasons at Oregon from 2016-19, Herbert completed 64% of his passes for 10,541 yards and 95 touchdowns against 23 interceptions. He also rushed for 560 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He became the program’s all-time leader in pass completions (827) and pass attempts (1,293) and also holds the program record for most TD passes (54) and passing yards (5,904) inside Autzen Stadium.

On Thursday, though, Herbert tied another kind of record — one for most touchdown passes by a rookie in the win, which is something Mariota acknowledged when discussing the former Oregon quarterback.

“I kind of know Justin. Him and my brother were close at Oregon,” Mariota said. “It was really cool to see his level of where he’s playing and see how well he has been doing. It was cool to see him get the record (for touchdown passes by a rookie). Being a fan of the game and being a fan of Oregon players, it was really cool and special for me.”