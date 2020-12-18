CD Projekt not in talks with Microsoft about Cyberpunk 2077 withdrawal By

© . A bird flies in front of the Cd Projekt logo at its headquarters in Warsaw



WARSAW/GDANSK, Poland () – Poland’s CD Projekt is not in talks with Xbox producer Microsoft (NASDAQ:) about a possible withdrawal from sale of a console version of Cyberpunk 2077, the company’s chief executive said on Friday.

“We are not in such discussions with Microsoft at the moment,” Adam Kicinski said in a statement to .

Sony Corp (T:) said on Friday it is pulling CD Projekt SA’s Cyberpunk 2077 from its PlayStation Store and offering full refunds after gamers complained that it was rife with bugs, knocking nearly 20% off the value of the Polish company’s shares.

