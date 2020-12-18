CBS ‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Amanda Questions Lily; Sharon and Rey Plan their Wedding

‘The Young and the Restless’ (Y&R) spoilers find that looks like we’re going to get a somewhat slow episode as the show prepares for an interesting legal fight that we’re wondering if it’ll see the inside of a courtroom.

While that storyline seems to be taking a backseat for the moment, we’re going to get a reminder of it as Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) will ask Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) about her feelings for Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson).

‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers For December 18: It’s coming

This seems a little redundant as of late, but it looks like it’s a topic of conversation to build up for the future couple’s eventual wedding.

It makes sense that they remind us of the budding relationship as they need to fill time and using the other characters not being aware of it is the perfect excuse.

Of course, we expect Lily to downplay it like she always does, but Amanda knows what’s going on and ‘Young and the Restless’ think we’ll see her support Lily completely.

There’s always the chance that she could want to build something with Billy herself, but we think that’s more wishful thinking on fans’ parts as she’s been adamant she and Billy are just friends.

Though given how quickly things can change, there’s always the possibility or a shift coming up, especially when Billy feels he owes everything to Amanda.

‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers For December 18: Wedding preparations continue

Romance is in the air as wedding bells are quickly approaching and Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) are working diligently to make sure everything’s ready.

It’s been an ongoing process that looks like it’ll be one of the best ceremonies we’ve seen in a while, judging by how they’re stretching it out.

They’re a good couple and we’re looking forward to seeing them together for many more years, but ‘Young and the Restless’ can’t help but wonder what tragedy will happen.

There’s always something lurking in Genoa City, waiting for the right moment to pounce, and since the last couple of weddings have been a 50/50 split, it won’t surprise us if it continues here.

This is more of a gut hunch on our part, so we’re going to savor these moments in the event something horrible is awaiting the couple on the horizon.

Do you think something bad will happen at Sharan and Rey's wedding?