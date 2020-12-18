Camilla Luddington Says Taylor Swift ‘Deserves’ to Guest Star (and Her Thoughts on 1 ‘Evermore’ Jo Fan Theory)

Grey’s Anatomy has been around for so long it’s found its way into other aspects of pop culture. At least, that’s what some of Taylor Swift’s fans believe when it comes to a song off her album Evermore. Given the artist’s long history with the hit medical drama, it’s understandable why some (including actor Camilla Luddington) buy into this theory.

Taylor Swift loves ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

For dedicated Swifties (i.e., Swift’s fans), Grey’s Anatomy and the singer have been linked for many years. Swift’s Fearless single “White Horse” played during the 2008 season 5 premiere as Cristina and Owen kissed for the first time. “It’s my song!” she said as she watched the clip (via her YouTube channel).

A few years later, Swift showed off her fandom again. She bought her first cat in 2011 and named the Scottish Fold “Meredith” after the show’s lead character, Meredith Grey (played by Ellen Pompeo). In 2015, Pompeo was among the many celebrity guests in Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video (above).

‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ were inspired by other forms of art

Swift hasn’t spoken much about Grey’s Anatomy in recent years. However, she did tell Entertainment Weekly that she was “inspired” by the book and movies she watched “early on in quarantine.” “I feel like consuming other people’s art and storytelling sort of opened this portal in my imagination,” she said.

The artist name-dropped a handful of films that she watched before writing July 2020’s Folklore and its sister album, Evermore, released in December. This isn’t the first time she’s done this — Swift previously explained that her Lover track “Death by a Thousand Cuts” was partially inspired by the Netflix film “Someone Great.”

Camilla Luddington on 1 ‘Evermore’ fan theory

Ahead of the Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 winter finale, Luddington responded to a fan’s tweet. “Will not stop until I know @camilluddington’s thoughts on the Jo Wilson/ closure theory,” they wrote, to which she asked, “What’s the theory?” “that closure by TS was written about jo and alex,” responded another.

“Closure” is a song from Evermore. Fans believe it relates to the recent storyline between Jo and her ex-husband, Alex Karev, who wrote her a note when he left her. Swift sings, “Yes, I got your letter/Yes, I’m doing better/I know that it’s over/I don’t need your closure.” “That’s a fun theory,” Luddington replied.

Luddington thinks Swift should guest star on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Not only does Luddington know Swift’s music, but she wants to see her as a guest star on Grey’s Anatomy. “She loves the show,” the actor told BuzzFeed in December 2020. “I feel like she should just do one episode. I don’t know how it would happen, as a patient or she’s a doctor. But I think that she deserves to come on.”

Notably, Swift may have hinted that she’s taking a break from music for a little while. “I have no idea what comes next,” she wrote when she released Evermore, despite fan theories regarding a third surprise album. Perhaps a Grey’s Anatomy cameo isn’t such a far-fetched idea after all.