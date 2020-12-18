Caledonian Lane: Melbourne’s gaming laneway makeover

Caledonian Lane is the unofficial laneway for gamers, it runs between Lonsdale and Little Bourke Streets and over the last year has featured various video game-inspired artworks.
The laneway also plays host to Fortress Melbourne, a multi-level video gaming and esports venue.
From Doom and Fallout to World of Warcraft and Skyrim – it’s all there. Artworks by publishers Ubisoft, Blizzard and Bethesda have all featured.
Artists from around the world have contributed to the brick, most recently two pieces commissioned by Bethesda Softworks.
Melbourne primary school teacher Darryl Leech won the popular vote in a recent design competition where artists were challenged to create a piece under the theme “The Dark Art of Skyrim”.
Another piece was also commissioned by Arkane Studios portraying a key character from the upcoming PlayStation 5 game, DEATHLOOP.
Fortress was forced to close just six days after opening back in March (due to obvious reasons).
The venue has officially reopened their doors to the general public and have already been busy hosting live esports events in their purpose-built arena.
Fortress features its own video game inspired artwork throughout the venue, creating their own Dungeons and Dragons-esque characters and story.