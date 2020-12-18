Caledonian Lane: Melbourne’s gaming laneway makeover

Melbourne’s gaming laneway has been given a facelift with the addition of two new pieces of art splashed across its iconic walls.

Known for its laneways and street art (and coffee), Melbourne has plenty to offer. But there’s one laneway exclusive to video game culture that’s considered one of the city’s hidden gems.

Caledonian Lane is the unofficial laneway for gamers, it runs between Lonsdale and Little Bourke Streets and over the last year has featured various video game-inspired artworks.

The laneway also plays host to Fortress Melbourne, a multi-level video gaming and esports venue.

Diablo and World of Warcraft (Fortress Melbourne)

Doom Eternal and Rainbow Six Siege (Ray of Melbourne facebook.com/rayofmelbourne)

From Doom and Fallout to World of Warcraft and Skyrim – it’s all there. Artworks by publishers Ubisoft, Blizzard and Bethesda have all featured.

Artists from around the world have contributed to the brick, most recently two pieces commissioned by Bethesda Softworks.

Melbourne primary school teacher Darryl Leech won the popular vote in a recent design competition where artists were challenged to create a piece under the theme “The Dark Art of Skyrim”.

Another piece was also commissioned by Arkane Studios portraying a key character from the upcoming PlayStation 5 game, DEATHLOOP.

Fortress Melbourne , the largest dedicated video gaming venue in the Southern Hemisphere, also calls the laneway home.

Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor and Fallout (Ray of Melbourne facebook.com/rayofmelbourne)

The latest mural to be added to Caledonian Lane by Melbourne teacher Darryl Leecher (Supplied)

Fortress was forced to close just six days after opening back in March (due to obvious reasons).

The venue has officially reopened their doors to the general public and have already been busy hosting live esports events in their purpose-built arena.