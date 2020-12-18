It appears as though it’s going to be a Zoom-like Christmas for the British Royal Family News. With Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle, Prince William and Kate Middleton possibly at their home in Norfolk and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in California, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that the royals will be Zooming it in this Christmas. Here’s what you need to know.

According to ET Online, the royal family is keeping in touch with one another the same way that many regular families plan on doing this year: by wishing everyone a happy holiday over Zoom.

British Royal Family News: It’s Going To Be A Zoom-Like Christmas For The British Royal Family

One insider close to the situation said, “The family is planning Zoom calls and games online because they can’t all spend Christmas at Sandringham together like they normally do.”

What’s more, it’s also being reported that Prince William, Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family are on much better terms now despite all of the reports that suggested that they were feuding because of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to ‘Megxit’ from royal life.

“Everyone is on better terms and have been for quite some time,” the source says of the family. “The relationship has improved and COVID has brought everyone closer together.”

If that weren’t enough, Prince Harry has also been very concerned about his family members and especially both Prince Charles and Prince Harry, who both tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this year.

“Harry was very concerned for his brother and father when they both contracted the disease,” the source explains. “While there have been disagreements, like there are in every family, the brotherly bond remains intact despite tabloid reports.”

