British Royal Family News: Is Meghan Markle Trying To Sound More ‘Presidential?’

British Royal Family News says that Meghan Markle might be trying to sound more “presidential” these days as she’s adapted a more assertive tone while speaking. Here’s what you need to know.

A UK-body language expert named Judi James analyzed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first Spotify podcast trailer that while the Duke is sounding less and less confident these days, Meghan is apparently copying the Queen’s rhetorical style to make herself sound more “presidential.” At least, that’s what James believes.

James also pointed out that Meghan said, “My husband and I” during the recording, which is the same rhetorical technique used by Queen Elizabeth and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama.

She told The Daily Mail, “Despite the fact that ‘just Harry’ has already introduced himself, Meghan switches to a regal-sounding formality when she then refers to ‘My husband and I…’ as though he weren’t actually present with her. This is a phrase famously used by the Queen and adds a royal air to their trailer.”

James also sent on to say that Meghan is using more persuasive techniques to convince her husband to take the lead in their conversation while also personally switching herself to a more “professional and presidential tone.”

She continued, “Meghan’s response to Prince Harry’s attempt at some old-fashioned charm (when he says “Ladies first”) is to show what might be a clue about some of her persuasion and motivation techniques with her husband.”

If that weren’t enough, Judi James also says that Meghan likes to use some old-fashioned charm with her husband. She explained, “To get him to go first she uses flattery rather than active assertiveness, telling him that ‘It sounds really nice in your accent’ is a passive nudge technique that can often prove successful in a relationship. The flattery and the flirtatious tone clearly resonates with Harry, who does what Meghan wants but with a purr in his voice to show he loves the compliment.”

